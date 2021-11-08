WJTV 12 News to host Hinds County sheriff debate on November 18

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced on Monday, November 8 that it will host a live debate between Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones, a Captain with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. The debate will air Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

“This is a great opportunity to have this debate and inform the local community,” said Jeff Guy, Vice President and General Manager of WJTV/WHLT/CW22. “We need to better understand the issues that the county is facing and determine who has a plan to address the issues.”

The television broadcast, which will be broadcast on WJTV from 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., will be moderated by WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown. The hour-long debate will be streamed in its entirety on WJTV.com.

