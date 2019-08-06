12 News joins Robert Foster watch party for election results

HERNANDO, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV 12’s Jade Bulecza is one of many WJTV reporters stationed throughout central Mississippi Tuesday, keeping an eye on primary election day events.

Bulecza is reporting live from State Representative Robert Foster’s primary election watch party, at a restaurant in his hometown of Hernando.

Foster and his wife Heather were joined by their two children while voting in Hernando earlier today. The State Representative spent yesterday visiting key GOP strongholds before returning to north Mississippi.