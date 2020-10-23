Working Together Jackson offering notary services through election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Working Together Jackson, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, will offer free notary services, taking place at the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Church International by appointment.

Absentee voters can call 601-376-9461 to set up an appointment. The voter will bring their unmarked absentee ballot and a photo ID at their appointed time and location to obtain free notary services. Masks are required. At the Jackson Medical Mall, located at 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson, MS 39213, the drive through will be set up by the Piccadilly Restaurant. Notaries will also be present at New Horizon Church International, located at 1770 Ellis Ave., Jackson, MS 39204.

With few exceptions, absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots must be witnessed and signed by a notary in order to be valid.

