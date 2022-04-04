YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters will head to the polls on Monday, April 4 in Yazoo City to determine the next city council leaders. The Yazoo Herald reported polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters will decide the future leaders of the positions that remain open on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

  • Mayoral post
    • Democratic David “Mel” Starling will face Independent candidates Sir Johnathan Rucker and Cynthia Walker. 
  • Ward 1
    • Charlie Jenkins secured the seat during the earlier Democrat primary runoff election. He will replace incumbent Ron Johnson. 
  • Ward 2
    • Democrat candidate Macklin Austin will face Independent candidate Oliver Sampson. The winner from the general election will replace incumbent Andre Lloyd. 
  • Ward 3
    • Democratic primary winner Jammie McCoy will replace incumbent Rucker, who is vying for the mayoral post. 
  • Ward 4
    • Incumbent Elizabeth Thomas will keep her seat as alderwoman.  

Winners of the election will be sworn in during the April 11 city council meeting. 