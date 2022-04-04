YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters will head to the polls on Monday, April 4 in Yazoo City to determine the next city council leaders. The Yazoo Herald reported polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Voters will decide the future leaders of the positions that remain open on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
- Mayoral post
- Democratic David “Mel” Starling will face Independent candidates Sir Johnathan Rucker and Cynthia Walker.
- Ward 1
- Charlie Jenkins secured the seat during the earlier Democrat primary runoff election. He will replace incumbent Ron Johnson.
- Ward 2
- Democrat candidate Macklin Austin will face Independent candidate Oliver Sampson. The winner from the general election will replace incumbent Andre Lloyd.
- Ward 3
- Democratic primary winner Jammie McCoy will replace incumbent Rucker, who is vying for the mayoral post.
- Ward 4
- Incumbent Elizabeth Thomas will keep her seat as alderwoman.
Winners of the election will be sworn in during the April 11 city council meeting.