YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters will head to the polls on Monday, April 4 in Yazoo City to determine the next city council leaders. The Yazoo Herald reported polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters will decide the future leaders of the positions that remain open on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Mayoral post Democratic David “Mel” Starling will face Independent candidates Sir Johnathan Rucker and Cynthia Walker.

Ward 1 Charlie Jenkins secured the seat during the earlier Democrat primary runoff election. He will replace incumbent Ron Johnson.

Ward 2 Democrat candidate Macklin Austin will face Independent candidate Oliver Sampson. The winner from the general election will replace incumbent Andre Lloyd.

Ward 3 Democratic primary winner Jammie McCoy will replace incumbent Rucker, who is vying for the mayoral post.

Ward 4 Incumbent Elizabeth Thomas will keep her seat as alderwoman.



Winners of the election will be sworn in during the April 11 city council meeting.