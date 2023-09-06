JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Board of Election Commissioners adopted a resolution approving the request of Shuwaski Young to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for the Office of Secretary of State.

Young submitted an affidavit requesting the withdrawal due to a “legitimate nonpolitical reason.” In August, he cited medical reasons for the decision.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State,” Young said.

The Mississippi Democratic Party is authorized to substitute a candidate for the November 7, 2023, general election as the party’s nominee for the Office of Secretary of State.