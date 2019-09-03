Electrocuted: Man falls on power line in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday morning in Warren County, a man lost his life due to faulty electrical work.

According to The Vicksburg Post, around 7:20 a.m., deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3000 block of Scott Road for a report of possible electrocution.

When authorities arrived, they discovered 49-year-old Michael Slade Williams, lying across a fallen power line.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

The body was transported to Jackson for an autopsy.

