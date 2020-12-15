Electronic leg bracelet leads police to suspects accused of smuggling chicken, weed into SMCI

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced five suspects have been arrested for throwing more than 25 packages of contraband over the perimeter fence of the South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) near Leakesville. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, and some of the contraband items were sewn into footballs.

Investigators said they were able to find the suspects because one of them, 18-year-old Christopher Naje Wilson, was wearing a court-ordered electric ankle bracelet. The bracelet, which alerts authorities if disabled, allowed law enforcement to track the smugglers from the prison back to Richland outside Jackson.

Richland police said Wilson was located in a stolen vehicle, along with 19-year-old Fredrick James Roberson and 18-year-old Keshun Chambers. They said officers found another football in the car containing spice. In the Rankin County Jail, the suspects confessed to Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators.

Wilson, Roberson and Chambers will be charged with drug possession, trafficking, and introducing illegal contraband into a prison. Investigators also arrested Roberson’s 22-year-old sister Fredricka Roberson and Fredrikee Gooden, 21, on charges of introducing contraband into a prison. They were jailed in Greene County.

Christopher Naje Wilson

Fredric Roberson

Keshun Chambers

Fredricka Roberson

Fredrikee Gooden

Among the contraband seized, officials found:

1. Four pounds of marijuana

2. 20 pounds of tobacco and rolling papers

3. 38 cellphones, chargers and Bluetooth earbuds

4. An assortment of cigars

5. Over-the-counter cold medications

6. 10 cans of snuff

7. Several packs of cigarettes and lighters

8. 1 scale

9. 1 head scarf

10. 7 pounds of barbequed chicken wings, marinating in a plastic zip-lock bag.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said, “We are continually improving new technology to protect our prisons, but the tragedy in this case is that now four more people are in jail and the inmates connected with the smugglers will lose eligibility for early release –all because they didn’t consider that drugs and seven pounds of chicken wings would trip a sensor.”

