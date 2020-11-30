Eleven shot at Grenada biker club

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Officers with the Grenada Police Department and deputies with the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple shots fired at the SMS Biker Club

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m on Sunday when a shots fired ended in eleven people wounded in what the Grenada Police department is now calling a mass shooting.

“The preliminary investigation revealed there was a shooting that occurred on the inside and then spilled over to the outside of the building and thus far we have determined that individuals were shooting at one another and we haven’t made a determination of whether some people were caught in the cross fire or intentionally shot at.” -Chief George Douglas, Grenada Police Department



The victims were treated for gunshot wounds and later released with two remaining in the hospital and possibly others according to the Assistant Police Chief. No deaths have been reported.







