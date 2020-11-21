Ellis Avenue exit blocked by police, two men detained

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police and Jackson police have blocked off the exit for Ellis Avenue after a reported chase ended.

Two men have been detained by officers.

Stay with 12 News as we work to bring more information on this developing story.

