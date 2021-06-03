Elvis Presley Lake to be drained

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks (MDWFP), Elvis Presley Lake, located in Tupelo, will be drained for a lake renovation project.

MDWFP said fishing will be allowed while the lake drains and the boat ramp will remain open until the water level is deemed unsafe for launching. All daily limits have been lifted and anglers may keep as many fish as they want until the lake closes, but only by rod and reel or pole. No other fishing gear is allowed. A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license is required unless exempt under state law.

An inspection of the dam and the lake’s drainage system will be conducted, and facility improvements will be made while the lake is closed.

The lake will be filled and restocked with bass, bream, crappie, and catfish.