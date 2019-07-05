EMCC football player remembered by coach

On Wednesday, three football players from East Mississippi Community College were involved in a horrible car accident on I-59.

The players were on their way home to Gulfport when their car ran off the road and overturned.

Two of the players, Jeremiah Braziel and Keon Moore went to the hospital with a number of injuries. But Zae Crain never made it. he died at the scene.

Crain’s high school football Coach John Archie, remembers the young man as someone who always had a smile on his face.

“I keep thinking about him and, you know, Zae had a spirit that I can’t even describe. You know, he was a guy, he was never going to quit. He was a fighter. His smile, every time you see him, you couldn’t help but smile, because he was going to smile at you. He was always a pleasant, happy young man”.

Crain was a rising freshman at East Mississippi Community College, which gained national recognition for being a part of the ‘Last Chance U’ tv series on Netflix.