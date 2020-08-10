Emergency assistance available for Hinds County neighbors impacted by COVID-19

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced the Hinds County Human Resource Agency (HCHRA) has been awarded $3.85 million in emergency funding to assist Hinds County neighbors and communities impacted by COVID-19.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), HCHRA received $1.7 million in CARES funding to help prepare low-income children for kindergarten during the coronavirus health crisis.

The agency will use the CARES funding to invest in technology to support distance learning for the nearly 2,000 children enrolled in its Head Start program. HCHRA is working to make sure each Head Start family has access to a mobile device and reliable internet. Funding will also be used to provide families and staff with supportive services and training on disease prevention and management.

In addition to the CARES funding received from the Office of Head Start, HCHRA received $779,665 in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds and another $1,276,706 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) funds. The agency was also granted more than $151,000 from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Hinds County neighbors adversely affected by COVID-19 can go to hchra.itfrontdesk.com or call (601) 962-5935 to schedule an appointment for assistance. Households that have not been directly affected may still receive assistance through HCHRA’s regular programs and services.

