Emergency blood drive call for donations in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the critical blood shortage in the Hattiesburg area, an emergency blood drive will be held Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center downtown.

“Once again we are facing critical shortages of all types of blood,” said John Sarra, Donor Recruitment representative with Vitalant. “Due to COVID-19 and the continued closure of schools, businesses, and other entities that normally hold blood drives, our shortage is ongoing.”

Before arriving, these tips are recommended:

  • Eat a healthy, low-fat meal within two hours ahead of your donation. The day before, eat a salty snack. When you donate blood, you lose about a gram of salt. Replacing it ahead of time helps keep your blood pressure normal.
  • Hydrate by drinking 8 to 16 ounces of non-alcoholic beverages one hour before you donate. Water and sports drinks are great choices.

Donation appointments are available from noon until 6:00 p.m., Friday and from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Saturday.

Masks are required when donating blood and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, contact Vitalant at (877) 827-4376.

