Emergency crews respond to victim found buried in dirt on Livingston Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson emergency crews are on the scene after receiving a report that someone was buried in dirt at the intersection of Stonewall and Livingston Road.

According to Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, the victim was working in a trench and fell into it. Crews are now working to recover the victim who was buried.

There is no information on whether the victim is alive or not. This is a developing story.

12 News Anthony Howard is heading to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

