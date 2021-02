FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) said the agency has been unable to collect blood for four days due to weather conditions.

According to MBS, this is a loss of 600-700 units and that number continues to rise. The agency is at at emergency levels for all blood types and products.

If donors can travel safely, the Main Center in Flowood will be open Thursday, Feb. 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.