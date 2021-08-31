Emergency rescue supplies for animals brought to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Alley cat Allies flew in emergency rescue and relief supplies for animals to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida

The plane was loaded with food for animals, in addition to antibiotics, triage supplies, and microchips to track the animals once cared for. The supplies came from Virginia and were taken to Hattiesburg where they were received by the Louisiana Humane Society. The Alley cat Allies director says people should never leave their animals behind.

All sorts of calls people left their animals behind people dumping their dogs on the highway and driving away thirty six dogs on one stretch of land because people didn’t want to deal with their pet so its strange dynamics like that animals injured vet clinics aren’t open there’s no electricity people are desperate so its a very complicated fast moving tragedy disaster said Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson

Alley Cat Allies says they spent the entire rest of the year bringing supplies for animals to the area during Katrina and they plan to make at least twelve more trips this time around.