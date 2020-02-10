Severe Weather Tools

Emergency Status to continue at Mississippi State Penitentiary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves said the state of emergency at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman that was issued by former Governor Phil Bryant will continue. His statement was delivered to the Secretary of State on Monday.

This continuation allows emergency funds to be available as the state works to address the issues in Unit 29 of Parchman.

Governor Reeves previously announced that his administration is working to transfer inmates from the troubled unit quickly, safely, and justly. 

Governor Reeves addresses restoring order at MDOC

