Emmett Till honored with candlelight vigil

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– On this day 65 year ago, 14-year-old Emmett Till was killed. His brutal murder sparked the civil rights movement.

The family of Emmett Till is not giving up on justice. Till was visiting Mississippi from Chicago when he was kidnapped, beaten, mutilated and lynched by two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam.

“When those gentlemen was acquitted all those years ago and got off with it sold their stories to the magazines that’s the only way they ended up in jail,” said Anna Laura Williams, Till’s cousin. “The same way Carolyn has done. She’s written a book to make money off Emmett.”

Carolyn Bryant-Donham accused Till of whistling at her in the Mississippi Delta but recanted her story in 2017. The family would like to hear from her.

“Even if the DA here in Mississippi could kind of push the issue with bringing her to trial even if we just hear what happened the night that he was kidnapped with her being present, I think it would still do the family some kind of justice,” said Priscilla Sterling, Till’s cousin.

Sixty-five years after an unsuspecting teenager’s death and 57 years after Martin Luther’s Ling Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, there’s still a call to end racism.

On August 28, 2020, Thousands took part in another March on Washington thousands demanding change.

“Systemic racism still permeates part of our government, I would say, because they were involved in the cover-up of Emmett’s murder,” said Deborah Watts, the Co-Founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation and Cousin of Emmett Till.

At Jackson City Hall as the candles burned, Emmett Till’s life is remembered.

“We’re here not only for Emmett Till, but all the Emmett Tills that are gone but not forgotton,” said Gloria Johnson, Till’s cousin.