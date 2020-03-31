Empire State Building flashes red to honor first responders

The sun rises over New York City and the Empire State Building while a man sprays water at Pier A on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Hoboken, N.J. Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index well over 100. Much of the nation is also dealing with high heat. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

(CBS)-One of New York City’s most iconic landmarks is celebrating the efforts of medical workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the Empire State Building paid tribute Monday night despite rainy conditions, with red and white lights revolving around the famous needle to resemble the lights that accompany a siren. The building’s owners call the display “the heartbeat of America.”

The upper floors had pulsing red lights, similar to a heartbeat.

“We’ll never stop shining for you,” the skyscraper’s official account tweeted.

The red and white lights will be on display until the end of the month.