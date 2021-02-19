End of an era: Ricky Black steps down at Jackson Prep

VIDEO ABOVE: Ricky Black discusses his decision to step down at Jackson Prep.

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — A legendary era of football is coming to an end at Jackson Prep.

Hall of fame head coach Ricky Black is stepping down after 24 years at the helm.

“President Kennedy said the best time to repair the roof is while the sun is shining,” Black said in his letter of resignation. “Without question, the sun shines intensely and favorably on the football program at Jackson Preparatory School, and its roof needs no repairs. And that’s why I have now decided that it is time for me to move on. I am not retiring; rather, I’m going to look for another roof to repair while the sun is still shining.”

Black was named the National Football Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association in 2018. He won 263 games at Jackson Prep.

“Coach Black is a giant at Jackson Prep,” Head of School Lawrence M. Coco said. “Our student-athletes have immeasurably benefited from Coach Black’s influence – his demand for excellence from everyone around him, his commitment to the development of his players, and his support of our students during and after their time at Prep. Importantly, Coach Black’s wife, Linda, has been equally dedicated to Prep, evidenced by the fact that she has never missed a Prep football game.”

Black led the Patriots to 13 state championships, including seven straight between 2012 and 2018. This past season he became the second coach in Mississippi history to reach the 400 win mark.