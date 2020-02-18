Endangered Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Morton boy

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Bryce Thompson of Morton in Scott County.

He is described as a white male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with short black hair and green eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the early morning hours walking east on Highway 80 West in Scott County. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and grey shoes. MBI

According to family members, Bryce Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Bryce Thompson, contact Scott County Sheriff Department at 601-938-1769.