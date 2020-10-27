Endangered Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Tremia Reed of Natchez.

According to investigators, Reed was last seen on October 26, 2020, in Jefferson County (Fayette). She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and cut marks on her left arm.

Deputies said Reed suffers from depression and needs to be on medication.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tremia Reed, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-44-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

