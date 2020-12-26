Endangered Child Alert issued for 3-year-old Jackson girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three-year-old Zhanya Austin of Jackson.

Zhanya is described as having brown eyes and brown, braided hair. She was last seen Friday, December 25, 2020, at about 7:19 p.m. in the 3300 block of Livingston Road in Hinds County. Zhanya was wearing a pink hoodie, black pants and one pink boot on her right foot.

According to MBI, Zhanya is accompanied by Antawn Austin, 25. Antwan is described as five feet and five inches to five feet and seven inches tall, with black hair.

The vehicle being used is a white Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Livingston Road.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zhanya Austin, Antawn Austin or the vehicle, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Zhanya Austin

Antwan Austin

Antwan Austin & Zhanya Austin

