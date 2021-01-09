Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 13-year-old girl from Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Zikieria Virgil of Jackson. She has been found and is located safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Zikieria Virgil of Jackson.

She is described as a black female, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, January 7, 2021, at about 9:30pm in the 1000 block of Brookley Street in Hinds County wearing a pink Nike jacket, blue jeans, black hair bonnet and a Nike book bag.

Family members say Zikieria Virgil suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zikieria Virgil contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

