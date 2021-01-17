Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Mason Pittman of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Mason Pittman has been canceled, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He has been located and is safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, 25 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mason Pittman was taken from 1319 Colbert Street in Columbia, MS, about a week ago.

He was last seen Friday, January 15, 2021, in the 1800 block of Lasley Street in Bogalusa, LA.

Mason Pittman may be in the company of his non-custodial grandmother, Charity E. Pittman, who is described as black female six feet and one-inch-tall weighing approximately 257 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Pittman and Charity E. Pittman, contact Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8225.