Endangered/Missing child alert for 2-year-old boy: Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Noah Greenwood of Hattiesburg, MS, in Forrest County.

Noah is described as a black male, 2 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, August 18, 2019, at about 1:45pm in the 500 block of Barry Street in Forrest County.

According to MBI, Noah Greenwood may be accompanied by Devaughn Greenwood who is described as a 29-year-old, black male, six feet 1 inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Noah Greenwood, contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-818-9663.