Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old boy

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill in Lauderdale County.

He’s described as a white male, three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Dean was last seen Tuesday, September 21, around 6:02 pm in the 7300 block of Center Hill Road walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Henton Kenneth Dean, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at (601) 482-9806.