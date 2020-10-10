Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old Hattiesburg boy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner of Hattiesburg.

He is described as a black male, between two and three feet tall, weighing 35 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, October 10, 2020, at about 1:00pm in the 1100 block of East Laurel Avenue in Forrest County wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Yurhynes Turner is accompanied by Mike Conley Jr who is described as black male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 186 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. Mike Conley Jr. also has a mustache and goatee.

Yurhynes Turner and Mike Conley Jr. are believed to be in a 2011, black, Hyundai, Sonata, bearing a Mississippi tag of 1048AE.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Yurhynes Turner contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

