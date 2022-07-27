JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Skylar Brent of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

Skylar Brent is described as a black female, three-foot eight-inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, pony tailed hair.

Skylar Brent was last seen Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 2:52 pm, near the 100 block of Holly Hill Dr. in Jackson, MS.

Skylar Brent may be accompanied by her mother.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Skylar Brent, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.