Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for four Jackson children

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson, and Dana Denise Shoulder of Jackson.

Noah is a seven-month-old boy with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black onesie.

Desmond is a four-year-old boy with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Diamond is a seven-year-old girl with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Denise is a nine-year-old girl. She’s four feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Denise was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Desmond Robinson, Dana Shoulder and Diamond Robinson

Nierra Robinson

According to MBI, the children may be accompanied by their non-custodial mother, Nierra Robinson. She is 31-years-old, five feet and five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the children or Nierra, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

A photo of Noah Robinson has not yet been provided.