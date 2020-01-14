Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for four Jackson teens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Zykarol Winford, Khyree Green, Yakriel Winford and Zykia Winford of Jackson, Mississippi, in Hinds County.

Zykarol Winford is described as a black female, 14 years old, five feet tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, hair.

Zykarol Winford

Khyree Green is described as a black male, 17 years old, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, hair.

Khyree Green

Yakriel Winford is described as a black male, 16 years old, five feet tall, unknown weight, with brown eyes and brown, hair. Yakriel Winford was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Yakriel Winford

Zykia Winford is described as a black female, 15 years old, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black, hair.

Zykia Winford

The four teens were last seen Tuesday, January 7, 2020, around 10:38 a.m. in the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive in Hinds County. They may be accompanied by Arnotia R. Baker. Baker is described as a black female, 40 years old, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black, hair.

If you know the whereabouts of the teens or Baker, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.