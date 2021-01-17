Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Mason Pittman of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, 25 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mason Pittman was taken from 1319 Colbert Street in Columbia, MS, about a week ago.

He was last seen Friday, January 15, 2021, in the 1800 block of Lasley Street in Bogalusa, LA.

Mason Pittman may be in the company of his non-custodial grandmother, Charity E. Pittman, who is described as black female six feet and one-inch-tall weighing approximately 257 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Pittman and Charity E. Pittman, contact Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8225.