Endangered-Missing Child Alert issued for Tishomingo County teen

BELMONT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Monica Leeann O’Bryan of Belmont in Tishomingo County.

She is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with dirty blonde/red hair and blue eyes. O’Bryan was last seen Tuesday, February 25, in the in the 100 block of Old Highway 25 in Belmont.

Family members said O’Bryan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact Belmont Police Department at 662-279-0159.