Endangered/Missing child alert canceled for two kids in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Alert for two children have been found and they are safe according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Abigail P. Oppenheimer and Benjamin D. Oppenheimer of Silver Creek, MS in Lawrence County.

Abigail P. Oppenheimer is described as a white female, 15 years old, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair. Abigail P. Oppenheimer was last seen wearing a purple and grey plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, converse tennis shoes or black combat boots, and a dog tag necklace with angel wings.

Benjamin D. Oppenheimer is described as a white male, 9 years old, four feet and six inches tall, weighing 75 pounds, with green eyes, and blonde hair. Benjamin D. Oppenheimer was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, tennis shoes, and glasses.

Abigail P. Oppenheimer and Benjamin D. Oppenheimer were last seen Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at about 9:00am in the 100 block of North Dummyline Road in Lawrence County.

According to MBI, Abigail P. Oppenheimer and Benjamin D. Oppenheimer may be accompanied by Lisa Johnson. Lisa Johnson is described as a white female in her mid-50’s with blonde hair. Lisa Johnson was last seen wearing light blue t-shirt, light blue pants, and tennis shoes.

The vehicle being used is a white four door Dodge Ram bearing Texas license plate LPJ4424. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Interstate 20.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Abigail P. Oppenheimer, Benjamin D. Oppenheimer, or Lisa Johnson, or the vehicle, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 601-587-2961.

LATEST STORIES: