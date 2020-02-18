Enid Lake announces annual Cleanup Day event: Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District’s Enid Lake and the Enid Lake Volunteers for Waste Management will hold the lake’s annual Cleanup Day event on Feb. 22.
The clean up will begin at 7 am. Volunteers should meet at the Enid Lake Field Office, Bynum Boat Ramp, Ford’s Well Campground or Bluford Road.
Volunteers will be working in muddy conditions and are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing. Volunteers will be allowed to use personal ATVs and UTVs during the event but must wear Department of Transportation-approved helmets and abide by all applicable regulations. For more information, contact the field office at 662-563-4571.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District