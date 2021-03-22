Enrolled veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at VA Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available across the state, veterans no longer have to wait in line at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson.

“With 10,000 veterans already receiving their first dose and almost half of them already receiving their second dose, it really is humbling for us to have this opportunity,” said Kai Mentzer, acting director of the VA Medical Center.

Since December 2020, the facility has vaccinated more than a quarter of its veterans. For those who still need the shot, the hospital is making it easier for them to get an appointment.

“We’ve opened our walk-in clinic from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. each day this week,” stated Mentzer.

The vaccine is only offered to eligible and enrolled veterans. If veterans need to enroll, they can do that at the VA Medical Center.

Mentzer said the line for the vaccine is usually out the clinic doors and around the hallways.

“We’ll have a line first thing in the morning. The vets like to come in early. If they have an appointment, they like to come in around 7:00 a.m.”

On average, the hospital administers about 300 vaccines per day. Mentzer said it’s a privilege to give the vaccines to veterans in order to keep them and their families safe.

The hospital currently offers both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.