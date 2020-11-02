Enrollment at Mississippi public universities remains steady despite pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi Public Universities, the number of Fall enrollment remains steady when compared to Fall 2019 figures. Fall enrollment for 2020 is 77,154 for the system, compared to 77,894 students enrolled in Fall 2019, representing a 1 percent decrease.

“Our universities have faced innumerable challenges due to the global pandemic,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “The fact that enrollment remains steady despite these challenges is a testament to the perseverance of our students and the dedication and flexibility of our faculty and staff. Our universities have worked hard to protect the health and safety of students and employees while maintaining the quality of academic programs so that students can attain their educational goals and Mississippi businesses will have the workforce needed to grow and thrive.”

Total Student Enrollment, Fall 2019 and Fall 2020

Institutional Research Offices, November 2, 2020

Figures are unduplicated and count students one time regardless of on-campus and off-campus enrollment. Figures are based on enrollment as of November 1 of the fall term.

