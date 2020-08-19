Entergy adds payment options for customers during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi has implemented an enhanced customer assistance plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes offering flexible options to extend time to pay with payment arrangements and waiving late fees.

As part of this plan, any customer experiencing financial hardship can take up to twelve months to pay a current bill and/or unpaid balances.

“We know this is an extraordinary time for customers who must navigate new challenges in paying rent, buying food and caring for their families,” said Lea Turnipseed, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. “That’s why we developed these options–to help people make it through and get back on their feet.”

According to Entergy Mississippi, the company will work with customers to provide relief options tailored to their needs. For customers’ convenience, new self-service options are available on Entergy’s website to select whatever payment arrangement works best for them.

Visit entergy.com/billhelp or select ‘deferred payment’ on the Entergy mobile app.

Customers can also call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and follow the automated response system’s billing and payment menu.

LATEST STORIES: