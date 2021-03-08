Entergy announces Mississippi customers can receive free virtual tax prep

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Entergy Mississippi announced the company will help those who qualify for federal Earned Income Tax Credits claim the money they’ve earned.

Entergy is also continuing its partnership with community advocates to support free IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax preparation services for qualifying customers. Funding for this effort is provided through shareholder contributions and does not impact customer bills.

At local VITA sites, IRS-certified volunteers from Entergy Mississippi and community partners are available to help neighbors who earn $57,000 or less determine if they qualify to receive the tax benefits. Qualifying families can receive as much as $6,700 through EITC.

“Services provided through the VITA program help power lives for our customers, who can gain long-term benefits by claiming EITC,” said Lea Turnipseed, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. “By putting our customers’ hard-earned money back in their pockets, we help improve their lives, create opportunities and strengthen our communities.”

Qualified customers can get their taxes prepared for free by IRS-certified volunteers at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax preparation sites. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many VITA programs are offering drop-off tax preparation services. Contact the provider in your community to confirm available services. VITA site locations are available at entergy.com/freetaxhelp.