Entergy awards more than $1.1 million to Mississippi nonprofits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation awarded more than $1.1 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit groups in Mississippi.

“Helping our communities in this way, especially during such a difficult time, is as vital as providing them with reliable electrical service,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “These nonprofits provide essential and critical services to our friends and neighbors. We’re proud to support them and will continue to help them connect those in need to assistance, resources and opportunities.”

These grants provided funding and support for broad-based initiatives ranging from education and workforce development, to poverty solutions, the arts and community improvement efforts.

LATEST STORIES: