Entergy conducts rolling outages Tuesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy began mandatory rolling outages at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and returned to normal operations around 9:00 p.m.
The company released the following statement on social media:
Thank you very much for your patience and your voluntary conservation of power as we work through this difficult situation. The company took this action at the direction of our reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, as a last resort to prevent a more extensive, prolonged power outage that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid. All Entergy operating companies, as well as other members of MISO, participated in the outages. We continue to face challenges related to the cold temperatures, so please be mindful of your electricity usage to help prevent the need for any additional forced outages. We’re not out of the woods yet, so please continue to conserve energy.Entergy Mississippi