Entergy creates Mississippi Relief Fund

JACKSON, Miss – Fifteen nonprofit groups in Entergy Mississippi’s service area will share more than $385,000 from the company’s newly-created Mississippi Relief Fund.

The fund will target grants to organizations that provide services to families and individuals that have been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and do not have resources for basic needs.

The selected organizations have experience helping those in need, including those who are recently unemployed, seniors and low-income families. The nonprofit groups provide either direct support to recipients or supply organizations that do. Additionally, $17,500 of the donations will be used to leverage matching funds.

The recipients are:

Essential Services Providers

Salvation Army agencies in Cleveland, Greenwood, Jackson, McComb and Vicksburg that serve a combined 35 counties

United Way agencies in the capital area, west central Mississippi and north central MS that serve a combined nine counties

Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and Community Foundation of Washington County, which together serve 12 counties

The Alliance, which supports Mississippi nonprofit groups

Gateway Rescue Mission, which provides services to the Jackson Metro area’s homeless population

Food Suppliers

Mississippi Food Network, which provides food supplies to nonprofit organizations

Extra Table, which provides food supplies to nonprofit group in the state

Bill Payment Help

Refill Café, which is providing financial relief to unemployed restaurant workers

The Power to Care, which provides payment assistance to low-income seniors and disabled Entergy Mississippi customers

“It’s been inspiring to see so many people and organizations working together to provide the critical needs of Mississippians during this challenging time,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “These funds are Entergy Mississippi’s way of contributing to these efforts in the areas where our 450,000 customers live. We want to provide essential emergency aid to as many of our customers who need it as we can.”

To date, Entergy’s shareholders have committed more than $1 million to COVID-19 response, including giving $700,000 to the corporation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to help local United Way partners and other nonprofit agencies provide aid to working families experiencing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic.

Click here for more information on the relief fund and Entergy’s response to COVID-19.