Entergy crews work to restore power for thousands of customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 90,000 Entergy Mississippi customers experienced outages from this week’s winter storm, and crews are working to restore power as fast as they can.

One of the main problems for Entergy crews was tree limbs falling, which caused outages. Crews responded to Clinton-Tinnin Road in Hinds County to trim trees, which will make it easier to fix the outages.

Entergy Mississippi’s President Haley Fisackerly said crews have restored power to more than 37,000 customers. The company expects to have a majority of customers restored by early next week.

Crews are working as fast they can, but they need your help as well.

“By turning off major appliances, but leaving on a lamp or light, that will give you an indicator of when your light are on. But then gradually turn on other appliances to spread out the increase in power usage over a long period of time,” explained Fisackerly.

He also advised when your power is restored, take some time before you turn everything on.