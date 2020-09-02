Entergy crews work to restore power in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi crews worked to restore a power outage that affected about 230 customers in Terry overnight.
According to Entergy Spokesperson Mara Hartmann, crews initially responded to the outage after an 18-wheeler and three vehicles crashed into a power line along I-55 S. before MS 27.
After crews removed the line from the interstate, a large limb or a tree fell on a line near Jack Johnson Road before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday. It broke a cross-arm.
Hartmann said it’s likely the limb or tree fell due to the rain and high wind that came through the area from Hurricane Laura.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon
- ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30
- City of Clinton 2021 Budget includes tax decrease
- 781 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Fake customer support rep asks woman to remove shirt for ‘full body recognition’