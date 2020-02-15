Entergy disconnecting power to some Jackson homes due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mara Hartmann with Entergy Mississippi, the company is disconnecting power to some homes due to the flooding from the Pearl River.

Click here for a link to see the current outages.

Entergy also cut power to several deer camps in Madison County earlier this week. Hartmann said the company deenergized the South Jackson substation on Friday and the country club substation on Westbrook Road.

“If you have been told by authorities to evacuate due to potential flooding, please do so. If you choose to stay, understand that Entergy may need to cut your electrical service and you will be without power until the waters recede. Even if your home has not been flooded, if you are on a street where other homes are flooded, you may lose power as well,” said Hartmann.

Entergy transferred everyone who received power from those substations onto other circuits. They also sent text messages and robocalls to select customers in the areas that are expected to be flooded. The customers were told they should be prepared, if Entergy has to disconnect service.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday.