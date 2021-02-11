Entergy encourages Mississippians to prepare for threat of winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, February 15 through 19 is designated as Severe Weather Preparedness Week, but it looks like Mississippi will need to prepare beforehand. Over the next several days, winter weather is expected to bring everything from ice and snow to the northern part of the state to freezing rain to the southern part.

Extreme winter weather can cause power outages and downed power lines, but the company said it is prepared.

“We continually watch the weather and put our plan in action as soon as a severe weather threat emerges,” said Lea Turnipseed, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. “These storms can be deadly. We encourage customers to form a storm-preparedness plan before severe weather appears. Waiting until a storm arrives may be too late.”

Prepare for extreme winter weather and the soon-to-come spring storms in advance by assembling an emergency kit of basic supplies. Entergy has some tips on how to make a plan and a kit. Keep an emergency kit at home, but also keep one in your vehicle so you are prepared for the weather outside, as well, should you become stranded during an emergency.

After stocking up, ensure that you have several ways of getting severe weather warnings:

· Install a smart phone app that will alert you to severe weather in the area or sign up for emergency alerts on your smart phone.

· Have a weather radio with a loud alarm that will wake you when severe weather threatens at night.

Know how to communicate with Entergy Mississippi if you need help after a storm hits. There are several ways to report outages or downed power lines:

· Download the free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

· Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

· Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

· Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

“While we work hard to prevent disruptions, unpredictable and powerful storms can still cause power outages,” said Turnipseed. “Being prepared and having everything you need in one location, including a way to notify us, can help you weather the storm with greater peace of mind while we work to safely restore your service.”

Cold weather can also affect bills. Heating systems have to work harder to keep your home or business warm, thus using more electricity. Also, leaky doors or windows can let cold air in. Follow these tips to minimize the impact of cold weather on your energy bill:

· Set the temperature at 68 degrees for optimum energy efficiency and comfort. Every degree higher than this can raise your bill as much as 3 percent, so a winter setting of 78 degrees could increase your bill by 30 percent.

· Do not waste money heating rooms you don’t use often. Close the vents to direct the air to the rooms you use the most.

· Put weather stripping around doors or windows, or place a rolled-up towel at the bottom of exterior doors to block cold air that can seep in.

For more simple, low-cost tips to help you save energy and money on your power bill, visit entergymississippi/savememoney.