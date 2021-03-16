Entergy expects severe weather to affect the entire state

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather approaching, Entergy Mississippi are expecting tornadoes, high winds, thunderstorms, lightning, maybe some flash flooding and even hail.

Mara Hartman with Entergy Mississippi says all Mississippi Entergy, and their contract crews are ready, as they expect the storm to affect the entire 45 County Western Mississippi service area.

In Richland, the storm has already made its mark by knocking down three power poles. For safety, Hartman says stay away from downed power lines because they could still be live.

There are several ways to report outages or downed power lines:

Download the free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Jackson neighbors are taking precautions ahead of the storms.

One neighbor, Brenda Hughes, cut limbs from the trees in her yard on Tuesday. She said she has seen her fair share of storms in the city and has bunkered down at home in the past.

After Hurricane Katrina, Hughes said she’ll never take the chance of riding a storm out at home again.

“With all the trees around here, I’m scared. If a tornado comes, trees will come on houses, and we will get blocked in the neighborhood. So I got a room in Clinton in one of the motels there,” she explained.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.