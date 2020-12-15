Entergy gives $1.3M in grants to Mississippi communities in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation announced they’ve contributed more than $221,000 to some 60 nonprofit organizations in Mississippi during the third quarter of 2020.

The contributions include:

Canopy Children’s Solutions– behavioral health, educational and social service solutions for children and families

behavioral health, educational and social service solutions for children and families Jobs for Mississippi Graduates– STEAM Roll project

STEAM Roll project St. Dominic Hospital– Emergency department expansion

Emergency department expansion Mississippi Association of Community Action Agencies–Basket of Blessings COVID relief for Mississippi seniors

“These nonprofits provide essential and critical services to Mississippians that are as vital as the reliable electrical service that Entergy provides,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We’re proud to support them, especially during these challenging times, and will continue to help them provide assistance, resources and opportunities to those in need.”

According to Entergy, the company has given $1.3 million in grants to Mississippi communities in 2020.

