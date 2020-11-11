Entergy gives away 70,000 bulbs through nonprofit partners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year, Entergy Mississippi gave away 70,000 energy-efficient light bulbs to customers who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the bulbs will help lower their homes’ energy use and save them money on their power bills.

“We want to make sure all of our customers have access to energy-efficient solutions,” said Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi’s manager of product and services deployment. “LED bulbs use far less energy than older standard bulbs, and even a few bulbs can save energy and lower bills. During these difficult times, those savings can make a difference.”

Entergy said to make sure light bulbs got to customers who needed them most, Entergy Mississippi distributed them through the Mississippi Food Network, food banks, community action centers, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and other nonprofit community partners throughout the company’s service area.

Volunteer Diamond Whitaker makes sure participants receive energy-efficiency light bulbs during a monthly food-distribution event at Greater Mount Calvary Food Ministry in Jackson.

Felicia Newman (right) adds light bulbs to a client’s box of goods at Newman Foundation Services in Terry.

Samaritans volunteer Hilma Newton (left) selects a package of energy-efficient LEDs from their shelves in Horn Lake.

Volunteers Roxanne McIngvale (right) and Debra Sikes stock shelves with energy-efficient light bulbs at Interfaith Council on Poverty in Hernando.

Each box contains four light-emitting diode light bulbs. Most LEDs last 10 times longer and use 75% less energy than traditional bulbs. That means if a customer replaces four standard bulbs with new LEDs, the energy savings can start to add up.

“Our light bulb giveaway benefits customers by not only covering the up-front cost, but also helping them lower their electric bills,” Reno said. “Our community partners are excited to offer free lightbulbs — it’s something different to help people out, especially during a time when they are seeing increased needs.”

