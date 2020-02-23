Entergy holds Super Tax Day for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Understanding that people may need help filing taxes, the Hinds County Human Resource Agency is teaming up with Entergy Mississippi for their annual super tax day.

People living in Hinds County that made less than $55,900 qualified for the free tax services. IRS certified tax preparers helped dozens throughout the day Saturday at the Jackson Convention Complex.

“Typically people pay hundreds of dollars to get the exact same services that we’re providing today , but one of the things that we do to invest back into the community and to strengthen families is to make sure they’re aware of the service and we’re telling them, don’t go out and spend hundreds of dollars come here get your taxes done for free — use that money to Better manage your household,” said tax preparer Angelique Hinds.

The next day to receive free tax services will be held March 7 starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.